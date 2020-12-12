Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Paul Ayongo hits brace as Academico Viseu tame Academica in Liga 2

Ghana international Paul Ayongo

Ghanaian midfielder, Paul Ayongo netted twice for Academico Viseu in their 3-0 victory against Academica in the Portuguese second-tier league on Friday, December 11, 2020.



Academico Viseu got their noses in front courtesy Portuguese defender Pica on the 20th-minute mark.



Paul Ayongo extended the host's lead with a calm finish three minutes later before grabbing his second in the 64th minute.



The 24-year-old was replaced with Andre Carvalhas in the 78th minute.



He has netted 3 goals in as many games for the club so far this term.

