Ghana’s Osman Bukari subject of transfer interest from MLS side Chicago Fire

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Chicago Fire, has tabled a tempting €10 million offer for the services of Red Star Belgrade's prolific forward, Osman Bukari, according to reports in the Ghanaian media.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian's outstanding performances have attracted interest from both European and North American clubs.



Bukari, who joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2022, is now facing a pivotal decision regarding his future.



The highly coveted forward is expected to make a choice in the coming weeks as he contemplates the lucrative offer from Chicago Fire.



Red Star Belgrade is carefully considering the bid, and their decision to accept may hinge on their ability to secure an apt replacement for the talented Ghanaian forward, per Sportsworldghana.



Bukari's impact on the team has been substantial, evidenced by his impressive tally of 7 goals and 6 assists in 22 matches across various competitions this season.



Having already contributed significantly with 13 goals to Red Star's success, including seven goals scored and six assists provided, Bukari's potential departure marks a crucial juncture for both the player and his current club.