Ghana's Omari Forson bags brace in Man United’s win over Galatasaray in UEFA Youth League

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Omari Forson found the back of the net twice for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Galatasaray in the U19 UEFA Youth Leagueon Tuesday, September 3 at Leigh Sports Village.



Born in London to Ghanaian parents, the 19-year-old midfielder put up an outstanding performance for his side to record their first victory in two games.



It ended goalless after the first 45 minutes but Ethan Williams broke the deadlock for United in the 76th minute before Omari Forson doubled the advantage from a stop kick in the 66th minute.



Forson placed the icing on the cake in the 86th minute with the third and final goal to register his brace on the day.



Having begun his career in the academies of West Ham United and Tottenham, Forson joined Manchester United in 2019.



Despite interest from Arsenal, Forson decided to remain with Manchester United, signing a scholarship deal in 2020. In the same year, he was promoted to the under-18 side at the age of sixteen, and in August 2021, he signed his first professional deal with the club.



Having represented England’s U15, 16 and U19, Forson is eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level.









