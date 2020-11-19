Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Nasiru Mohammed delighted with current status at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed

Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed has expressed his excitement over his current status at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.



Mohammed joined the Sofia-based club on a three-year deal from Swedish side Hacken BK in 2019.



The 26-year-old endured a difficult debut season at the club.



He was heavily linked with a move away from club after struggling to churn out regular playing time.



Mohammed has however turned his situation at the club around, making 7 appearances and netting one goal so far this term.



He appeared to be in good spirit after taking to social media to indicate joy over his current situation.



"The best feeling in the world is to watch things go.”



Mohammed was previously the captain of the Ghana national under-17 football team.



He has played for the Ghana national under-20 football team since 2011.



He was called up to the senior Ghana squad for a World Cup qualifier against Egypt in October 2017.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.