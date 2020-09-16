Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Ghana's Nana Akwasi Asare demoted to team B at Gent

Ghanaian defender, Nana Akwasi Asare has been demoted to the B team of Belgian side Gent after being deemed surplus to requirement.



The experienced left-back has been with the club since 2013 but the 34-year-old’s recent performances has not impressed the technical handlers.



The club wants to trade him off but is struggling to get suitors for Asare, and until he leaves, Asare will be training with the B team.



His contract with the club will expire in the summer of 2021.



Asare was the skipper of Gent until last year when he voluntarily gave the captain's armband to Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.



He has made a total of 272 appearances, scored four goals and registered 16 assists for Gent in his seven years association with the club.



He signed for Gent from Dutch top-flight side FC Utrecht. In July, he was voted by fans in their official Best 11 players in the last decade.

