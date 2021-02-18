Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Ghana's Najeeb Yakubu declares intention to play for Ukraine

Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu

Ghana defender, Najeeb Yakubu has declared his intention of playing for the Ukrainian national team if given the opportunity.



The Vorskla defender in an interview with the Bombardir YouTube channel said that he wants to play in the Ukrainian national team, as well as declaring his love for the country.



“Yes, I want to become the first black player in the Ukrainian national team. I want to. “



“If there is such an opportunity, I will certainly agree. I just want to, I like it in your country. Ukraine is my second home. Ghana is the home where I grew up. But ... I love Ukraine, "Glory to Ukraine." And one more thing: "I'm a fine lad."



“Here, I have friends. There is Gio - the U-20 world champion. If I am called in three years (when it will be possible to obtain Ukrainian citizenship), I will agree. Of course, I want to help Shevchenko's team and there is no turning back, "Yakubu said.



Najeeb Yakubu has been a member of Poltava Vorskla since 2018.



In the current season, in all Ukrainian Premier League, the 20-year-old has played in 14 matches.



The former Ghana youth international last year extended his contract with Vorskla for another four years.



The former Ghana U17 defender was a member of Ghana U-17 team that made the quarterfinals of 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.



