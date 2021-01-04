Ghana's Montari Kamaheni named in Israeli Ligat team of the first round

Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ashdod Ghanaian defender, Montari Kamaheni, has been named in the Israeli Ligat Ha’al team of the first round.
The 20-year-old loanee impressed heavily during the first half of the ongoing season.
Kamaheni joined Ashdod from Ghanaian side Dreams FC in 2019.
He enjoyed a successful initial loan spell, forcing the club to extend his deal at the end of the season.
The left-back made 14 appearances in the 2019/2020 Israeli Premier League season.
The talented Ghanaian defender has already clocked 13 appearances under his belt in the ongoing 2020-21 season.
He was part of the Ghana U-20 side that failed to deliver at the 2019 African Youth Championship in Niger.
