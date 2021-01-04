Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Montari Kamaheni named in Israeli Ligat team of the first round

Ghanaian defender Montari Kamaheni

Ashdod Ghanaian defender, Montari Kamaheni, has been named in the Israeli Ligat Ha’al team of the first round.



The 20-year-old loanee impressed heavily during the first half of the ongoing season.



Kamaheni joined Ashdod from Ghanaian side Dreams FC in 2019.



He enjoyed a successful initial loan spell, forcing the club to extend his deal at the end of the season.



The left-back made 14 appearances in the 2019/2020 Israeli Premier League season.



The talented Ghanaian defender has already clocked 13 appearances under his belt in the ongoing 2020-21 season.



He was part of the Ghana U-20 side that failed to deliver at the 2019 African Youth Championship in Niger.

