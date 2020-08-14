Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu in quarantine despite completing Southampton move

Salisu completed a transfer to St Mary’s on Wednesday, signing a four-year contract

Ghana International Mohammed Salisu is hoping to join his teammates next week after revealing that he has been placed under quarantine since arriving from Spain to sigh his deal with the English Premiership side.



The decision to put the player under quarantine is due to the coronavirus pandemic which has necessitated that every traveller into the United Kingdom goes into 14-days mandatory self-isolation as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

The player said despite the tiring nature and complexities that come with the virus he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates next week.



“It’s been very strange. As we all know, the virus has created a lot of damages, and for me, this is the first time I can’t go home,” he said. “I have moved to the UK to sign and then quarantine for 14 days, so I have found this very tiring. I hope we can find a vaccine soon.



“Now I am in quarantine and I hope I will come out next week and will start training with the first-team and I will be very happy to meet my new teammates. I am looking forward to starting and getting to know everyone in the team.”



Salisu, completed a transfer to St Mary’s on Wednesday, signing a four-year contract with his new club after spending two seasons in Spain, where he played for Real Valladolid.



His rise to prominence has been a swift one, having only left his homeland two years ago to move to the La Liga outfit, where, after one campaign with their second side, he was promoted into the first-team, shoring up their defence impressively and helping them to a solid 2019/20 season.

It was enough to prompt Saints into acquiring his talents, and the move to the English top-flight, which Salisu would watch as a youngster in Ghana, represents a significant moment in his life.



“For me, it has been a dream since I was a child to play in the Premier League and I am very, very happy to be here,” he said. “We all know it is a very tough league, but I am ready for everything to put all I can into helping the team.



“It is a very good feeling to be a Southampton player. I am very happy to be part of the club and I am looking forward to starting here.



“It’s a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player and I’m very happy to join. Southampton has a fantastic history in developing young players and I hope I do my best to add to that group.”

Salisu has been aware of the online clamour among fans for his arrival, and he has been touched by the response the Southampton fans had to rumours of his potential move to the club.



“I saw it and I am very happy they are welcoming me so warmly and that they are happy with me,” he said. “I am going to try my best to put happiness on their faces.”



Salisu added: “I must thank my family for supporting me and believing in me, as well as my team from Ghana where I started, I want to thank them because they really helped me. The African Talent Football Academy too, because without them I would not have reached where I am today. They helped me and they brought me to Europe.



“I also want to thank Real Valladolid – they really helped me a lot and they always motivated me and I am very grateful for them and I really appreciate it. Also, my agent, I want to give thanks to him, because without him I would not be here.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.