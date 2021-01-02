Boxing News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana's Manyo Plange rated number 2 by WBA

Ghanaian boxer Jessie Manyo Plange

Ghana’s Jessie Manyo Plange has moved up to number 2 in the latest World Boxing Association (WBA) ratings.



He has won all his 20 fights with a draw which he feels he won against Michael Dasmarinas at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.



Plange, a former skipper of the national boxing team, the Black Bombers is one of the most admired boxers and many Ghanaians believe he can become a world champion.



His local manager, Samed told Sammy Heywood Okine that they are working hard to get him a shot at the world title held by the experienced champion Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux Ortiz,



He said since the two excelled in the amateur ranks, they are going to put up a memorable match.



Jesse Manyo Plange won silver at the 2007 All-Africa Games and participated at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

