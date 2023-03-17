Ghana's Malik Abubakari scores but Slovan knocked out of Conference League by Basel

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Malik Abubakari scored for Slovan Bratislava as they were eliminated from the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday at home against Basel.



He has now scored in back-to-back games against Basel. The 22-year-old opened the scoring just 11 minutes in before Juraj Kucka doubled the lead for the hosts at Tehelne pole.



Slovan Bratislava went into the break with a two-goal advantage.



Riccardo Calafiori pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes after the halftime break.



The Swiss giants forced the game into extra time with a late equalizer from Zeki Amdouni in the third minute of stoppage time.



Thirty minutes of extra time passed without producing a winner, and the game had to be decided on penalties.



Veteran Basel shot-stopper Marwin Hitz saved both of Slovan’s first two spot-kicks, reacting brilliantly to deny Kucka and Tigran Barseghyan.



Darian Males converted the decisive duel to complete a 4-1 rout in the shootout and send Basel into the last eight.