Ghana’s Kwabena Owusu hits target as Qarabag FK rally to draw against Sumqayit FK

Ghana youth striker Kwabena Owusu was on target as Qarabag FK came from behind to play 2-2 draw with Sumqayit FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Friday.



Following a cagey first half, Sumqayit FK went up 1-0 courtesy Ali Ghorbani’s goal in the 52nd minute.



Russian defender Dzhamaldin Khodzhaniyazov extended the hosts advantage two minutes later from close range.



But Qarabag fought back and deservedly halved the deficit through Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu just before the hour mark.



The visitors looked to be losing the battle with five minutes left on the clock up until Croatian midfielder Filip Ozobi hit the equalizer to snatch a point for his side.



Owusu has netted two goals in four matches this season in the Azerbaijani Premier League.





