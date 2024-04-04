Ghana’s Kofi Essien wins 2024 Phoenix Cup with FCDA 2007 Boys Red

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngster Michael Koffi Essien was instrumental for FCDA 2007 Boys Red in their conquest of the 2024 Phoenix Cup.



FCDA 2007 Boys Red clinched the tournament held from March 15 to March 17, 2024 Michael Essien was one of their standout players.



The teenage prodigy scored and bagged four assists in the tournament to power his side to the ultimate.



His brilliant goal came against Chicago Rush Soccer Club in a game that saw his side show determination and grit to win by a goal.



To win the trophy, FCDA 2007 Boys Red had to navigate difficult opponents such as Phoenix Rising, Paris Saint Germain Academy, and Brooklyn Italians.



Michael Kofi Essien enjoyed a stellar tournament that saw him showcase his incredible pace and skill.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on his experience from the tournament, Koffi Essien expressed his happiness with his side’s victory.



Despite his admission of the tournament as a difficult one, Essien believes that the competition has given him some experience that he will inculcate in his craft.