Ghana's Kelvin Boateng scores for First Vienna in heavy defeat against SV Ried

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a Friday night fixture at the Innviertel Arena in Ried, young Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng secured his second goal of the season in the Austrian 2. Liga, though First Vienna endured a 4-1 defeat against SV Ried.



The match kicked off with a swift start, as Ried's defender David Bumberger found the net, granting the home side an early lead, just two minutes after the opening whistle.



However, Boateng showcased his prowess, equalizing for First Vienna with a well-timed strike three minutes before half-time.



The second half saw an assertive Ried side regain control, with Ivorian forward Wilfried Kwassi Eva reclaiming the lead shortly after the restart. The pressure continued to mount as Belmin Beganovic extended Ried's advantage in the 75th minute.



As the match neared its conclusion, Japanese defender Nikki Havenaar delivered the final blow, sealing Ried's victory with a goal in stoppage-time.



Boateng's performance this season has been noteworthy, having featured in eight matches in the Austrian second-tier, and netting twice in the process.