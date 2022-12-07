Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana is the fastest player at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has emerged as the fasted player in the 2022 World Cup ongoing in Qatar.



The 22-year-old winger was limited to few minutes in two of the three Group H matches Ghana played at the tournament.



In the game against Uruguay, Sulemana was rapid after coming on in the second half and clocked a time of 35.7 kmph which according to reports is the highest in the competition so far.



Sulemana gave a good account of himself but his performance was not enough to send Ghana through to the next round as the team lost 2-0 to Uruguay.



On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, reports emerged that Sulemana has exited the WhatsApp group of the Black Stars in protest of the limited minutes he endured at the World Cup.







But the forward has rejected the claims, affirming his commitment to the Black Stars.



“It's a shame some journalists are quick to put negativity & dent the image & confidence of players for click baits without fact checking when things go wrong,” he wrote on Twitter.



“There are many young players with so much talent & potential. Just being part of the squad every time at my age is always an honor. Every player in a team has an important role to play whether you start or not. I'm never bigger than Ghana & will never be. Entitlement is a killer of personality & dreams.”



In second place on the list is Canadian player of Ghanaian origin, Davies Alphonso who made the record in his country’s game against Croatia.



Nico Williams, the younger brother of Inaki Williams is third on the list with David Raum of Germany and Dan James of Wales completing the top five.















