Ghana's Joseph Aidoo suffers injury blow in Mexico friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo encountered an injury setback during the international friendly against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in the United States.



Goals from Harvin Lozano and Uriel Antuna ensured Mexico defeated the Black Stars 2-0 in the friendly game.



Aidoo earned a starting spot in Coach Chris Hughton's lineup but, unfortunately, his participation was cut short after just 28 minutes due to the injury.



The center-back from Celta Vigo had to be replaced by Alidu Seidu as a result.



At the age of 28, Aidoo will undergo further assessments to ascertain the extent of his injury.



This setback makes it likely that Joseph Aidoo will miss the second international friendly against the United States, scheduled for Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.



The injury is expected to be a significant blow to Celta Vigo when Aidoo rejoins the club after the international break.