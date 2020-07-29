Soccer News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew ‘honoured’ after scooping three awards at Crystal Palace

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew says he feels honoured after clinching all the top awards at Crystal Palace following his superlative season for the Eagles.



Ayew was arguably the best player in the Eagles set-up in the just ended campaign.



The Ghana international plundered 9 goals in 39 matches to propel Roy Hodgson’s men to a 14th place finish.



The 28-year-old’s scintillating display in the season did not go unnoticed as he was handed the club’s Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season as well as winning the gong for the best goal of the season.



He secured 37% of the total votes from almost 6,000 supporters to beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (28.2%) and defender Gary Cahill (16.7%) to scoop the top most award.



This is the second time the ex-Olympique Marseille frontman is winning the Players' Player of the Season and the Player of the Season accolades at a club, after previously doing same at former club Swansea City.



Ayew took to social media to express his joy over the feat, thanking the club’s supporters for the honour.



