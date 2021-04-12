Ghana's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi makes Crystal Palace first-team squad in defeat against Chelsea  

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian talented kid Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was named in Crystal Palace first team squad for the first time in their game against Chelsea on Saturday.



The 18-year old was an unused substitute for his outfit as they suffer defeat to the Blues on home turf.



The Blues inflicted a 4-1 defeat to Roy Hodgson side in the English Premier League.



Jesurun was making his appearance in the match day squad for the Eagles since joining them in 2019.



Rak-Sakyi worked his way to being a regular for the Under-18s in 2020/21 season, during which time he began to earn minutes with the Under-23s for his performances.



The winger has scored one goal in three appearances for the club’s U23 side.



Hodgson has been impressed by the way the teenager has coped when called up to first-team duty.



''He's dealt with it very well, I must say. For such a young man he has shown a remarkable maturity,” the Palace boss said.



''He has come into a group of senior players who he has probably only watched from the terraces before, but you wouldn’t notice that because his performances in the training sessions where he has really taken the responsibility that he is capable of taking.



''Everyone has taken to him and is appreciative of him and what he can do, so it’s nice that we have been able to have him with us in a situation where a vacancy has occurred because we have had quite enough senior players out of the squad to not be able to fill out our 20-man quota.



''I am very pleased with him, I’m very pleased for him, we believe at Crystal Palace that he has a big future and that he will get better and better.



''He has certainly started in the right way because being thrown into first-team training… we still had eight or nine of our first-teamers still with us last week. For him to come in and make the impression that he's made and to get the senior players around him to appreciate his talents, that’s no mean achievement.''