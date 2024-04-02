Ghana's Isaac Atanga scores for Aalesund FK against Stabæk

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Aalesund FK and Stabæk played out a 1-1 draw in the Norwegian Division One league in an exciting match at the Colour Line Stadium on Monday.



Both teams, relegated from the elite series last year, are expected to fight for promotion this year, and the match certainly reflected their ambitions.



Aalesund FK dominated the first half, creating several scoring opportunities but failing to capitalize on them. The offensive momentum continued into the second half, with Aalesund FK finally breaking the deadlock in the 72nd minute. Kristoffer Nessø made a powerful run and finished, with the ball deflecting off Isaac Atanga into the goal.



However, Stabæk refused to give up and pushed hard in the final minutes. Their efforts paid off when William Wendt scored the equalizer, making it 1–1. Atanga, who played a crucial role in Aalesund FK's goal, was substituted in the 72 minute. Norwegian international Bjørn Martin Kristensen replaced the 23-year-old.