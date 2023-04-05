Ghana's Isaac Atanga makes debut for Aalesund FK against Kristiansund

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Attacker Isaac Atanga made his debut for Aalesunds FK against Kristiansund in a club friendly ahead of the start of the season.



The first half was played fairly equally. Both sides fail to generate big opportunities, and the result is 0-0 when referee Myrheim blows the halftime whistle.



The second half starts fresher and Aalesund creates more from the start. Kristensen has a solo attack that ends with a shot from around 20 metres, the shot hits the crossbar. The home team has three finishes that hit the post in the match.



Many of those in attendance stood up and applauded when he was substituted in the 60th minute. Isaac Atanga has a fresh jump-in and causes a lot of trouble on the right wing. Among other things, he has a shot from an angle that hits the crossbar.



In the 76th minute, Aalesund starts a nice attack where the combination play is fast, and from 18 meters Moses Ebiye puts the ball in the goal with an inside shot. This will be the only goal of the match.



