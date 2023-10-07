Ghana’s Igor Boumekpo earn top post as CASE is officially formed

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The maiden meeting of the Confederation of Electronic Sports Africa has been concluded in Dakar, Senegal with members reaffirming their commitment to the promotion of e-sports in Africa.



On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the organization was officially outdoored with the founding members Ghana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe and Senegal.



At the end of the three-day General Assembly in Dakar, the 45 delegates representing various African countries confirmed the creation of the continental organization with the resolve to ensure the promotion and development of the Electronic Games & Immersive Sports and their related activities.



The mission of the “Confédération Africaine des Sports Électroniques” is, among other things, to coordinate, develop and initiate any action to represent, educate, train, disseminate and promote the practice of Esport throughout Africa.



In his closing speech, Mr. Samba Bathily, the newly appointed Chairman of CESA promise to ensure the development of gaming and E-sports activities on the continent.



Through his ADS Group, he announced that 50% of the cost of setting up "HP Gaming Garage" training centers would initially be financed in one country in each zone of the The Confederation of Electronic Sports Africa (CESA).



The closing ceremony on September 26 had in attendance Mr. Souleymane Astou Diagne, Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy For Senegal, Mr. Ousseynou Dieng, Director of Communication at the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy, Mr. Cheikh Bakhoum, Managing Director of Sénégal Numérique SA, the first partner of the Fédération Sénégalaise Des Jeux Électroniques, currently CONAPES.



Other dignitaries in attendance include the Managing Director of Smart Africa, Mr. Lancina Koné and Mr. Amadou Gallo Fall President of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Mathieu Faye Vice-President of FIBA Africa and President of the West Africa Zone Mayank Dhingra Senior Education Business Leader Europe, Africa and Middle East at HP.





Ghana recorded a high moment at the conference Igor Boumekpo, the president of the Ghana Esports Federation was elected Vice President of Confederation Region West B.