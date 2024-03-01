Ghana’s Faisal Abubakar to fight Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge for WBO Africa title

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Faisal Abubakar, is set to face Uganda’s unbeaten champion, Latibu Muwonge, for the World Boxing Organization’s Africa Super Lightweight title on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Lord Commey Sports Complex in Shukura, Accra.



Faisal Abubakar, Ghana’s current National Super Lightweight champion, boasts an unbeaten record of 13 fights.



However, his opponent, Latibu Muwonge, the ABU Africa Champion, is yet to taste defeat in his career, having fought eight matches.



Speaking after their first meeting upon arrival in Accra, Latibu Muwonge vowed to defeat Faisal in front of his home fans at Shukura and take the WBO Africa title home.



“Faisal Abubakar, I understand your feelings, but when we meet in the ring on March 2, you will see. I came all the way from Uganda to claim this title. You’re going to see who the better fighter is,” the Ugandan boxer said.



In a sharp rebuttal, the Ghanaian boxer promised to make light work of his opponent, noting that he is ready to face any style Latibu brings into the ring.



“I want to assure the Ghana Boxing president that I am going to win this title for him. We are determined and experienced. I don’t know which style he is going to use to beat me, but I have faced many boxers,” Faisal Abubakar stated.



Priceless Life Entertainment, the promoters of the fight, have assured fans of a night of boxing and entertainment. CEO Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu also emphasized that fan security is their top priority.



“We are a world-class event management company, so I can assure you of the best. We want to entertain our audience, and we are expecting over 3,000 fans. For that matter, we are taking security seriously to ensure law and order for corporate institutions wanting to be part of boxing,” he said.