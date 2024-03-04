Ghana's Faisal Abubakar beats Uganda’s Latibu Muwonge to win WBO Africa title

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Undefeated Ghanaian boxer Faisal Abubakar defeated Ugandan boxer Latibu Muwonge to become the new World Boxing Organization’s Africa Super Lightweight on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



Faisal Abubakar, also Ghana’s current National Super Lightweight champion, had to dig deep into the fight to earn the unanimous win over his opponent after 12 gruelling rounds of punches.



The three judges scored the bout, 116-112, 120-108, 118-110 in favour of the Ghanaian Super Lightweight champion known as ‘Puncho.’



The defeat over the Ugandan boxer ended his 5-years reign as an undefeated boxer of 8 wins and an ABU Africa title.



Speaking after the fight, Latibu Muwonge lauded Faisal Abubakar on his win and expressed readiness to return to Ghana for another fight.



“I’m not surprised that I lost the fight. I congratulate him and I hope he becomes a world champion. I would love to come back and fight in Ghana again. I appreciate all the people of Ghana for coming out to watch the fight,” the Ugandan said.



Faisal Abubakar who has now extended his undefeated record to 16 wins and 13 knockouts, acknowledged his coaches for leading him to victory.



“I listened to my coaches and it worked. He is a very good boxer but not in front of me because I just used my left hand to fight him that’s why the rounds travelled,” he said.



With his new win, Faisal Abubakar has moved closer to earning a world title shot.



