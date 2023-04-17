Ghana’s Emmanuel Essiam impresses on FC Basel debut

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam started his first match for FC Basel on Sunday in their game against Young Boys in the Swiss Super League.



The Black Meteors player played full throttle of the match in his outfits 1-1 stalemate with Young Boys on home turf.



Essiam made his first appearance in the Swiss Cup clash against Grasshoppers in February 2022 before his full debut against Young Boys.



The midfielder was impressive for Basel and was rated 7.8 by football performance app, Fotmob.



Young Boys shot into the lead through Jean Pierre Nsame after just eight minutes into the encounter and went to recess with a one-goal lead.



After the break, Basel scored to restore parity through Zeki Amdouni in the 68th minute as the game ended a 1-1 draw.



Essiam will hope to command starting role in the FC Basel team.