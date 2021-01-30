Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Elizabeth Addo named in the best African Women's team of the decade by IFFHS

Black Queens captain, Elizabeth Addo

Black Queens captain, Elizabeth Addo has been named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics best African female XI of the decade.



The team revealed by IFFHS focused on player performances for their national teams and club teams over the period of 2011-2020.



Addo is the only Ghanaian honoured by the statistical firm for her outstanding performances with her football clubs and the Black Queens.



Addo secured a one-year contract with a one-year option with the North Carolina Courage Women’s Team in the United States of America earlier this year.



Below is the team:



Annette Ngo Ndom (Cameroon)



Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria)



Janine Van Wick (South Africa)



Estelle Johnson (Cameroon)



Onome Ebi (Nigeria)



Ngozi Okobi (Nigeria)



Elisabeth Addo (Ghana)



Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon)



Gaelle Enganamoutt (Cameroon)



Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)



Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi)