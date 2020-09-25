Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Edwin Gyasi faces two more weeks on the sidelines with injury

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi

Samsunspor winger, Edwin Gyasi is facing up to two weeks after picking up an injury at training.



The 29-year-old suffered a first-degree muscle damage during a routine training exercise.



The Ghanaian has been working with the club's physiotherapists away from group training.



The former CSKA Sofia speedster is likley to be ruled out for two weeks with his return date expected to be the encounter against Akhisarspor.



Edwin Gyasi has not featured for Samsunspor after joining them as a free-agent from CSKA Sofia this summer.



The 29-year-old had been battling a first degree muscle injury but made full recovery just ahead of the side's league clash against Ümraniyespor on Monday.



But its now emerged that he will require two more weeks to be fit for match.

