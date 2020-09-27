Boxing News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghana’s Duke Micah knocked out in round 3 by Casimero

Duke Micah defended his WBO bantamweight title

John Riel Casimero made a successful defense of his WBO bantamweight crown as he knocked out Ghana’s Duke Micah in the third round of their title fight in Connecticut, USA.



The 30-year-old Filipino dominated Duke Micah throughout with a series of punishing body blows, setting a frenetic pace from the opening bell at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.



Casimero, who improved to 30-4, with 21 knockouts, had Micah in trouble in the second round, sending the challenger crashing to the canvas with a left hook that left the Ghanaian clinging on.



Micah managed to survive into the third round, but with Casimero sensing victory, the Filipino launched an early onslaught and when a left followed by a right uppercut left Micah reeling, the referee stepped in to end the bout and earn a third round TKO victory for Casimero.



Duke Micah ahead of this bout was very confident of securing a famous victory over the reining champion from the Philippines.

