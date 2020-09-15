Ghana's Charles Sagoe gets promotion to the Arsenal U-18 squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Arsenal has promoted Ghanaian youngster, Charles Sagoe to the side's developmental squad.
The 16-year-old has been promoted to the Under-18 squad after impressing in the junior ranks.
The British-born Ghanaian is expected to follow in the footsteps of cmpatriot Emmanuel Frimpong.
The left-winger, who can also play as a centre forward is expected to work his way up to the top.
He is expected to grow under the wings of Arsenal Under-18 manager Ken Gillard.
