Ghana's Charles Sagoe excited with Arsenal debut

Ghanaian Uk-born, Charles Sagoe Jr, made his Arsenal debut in the Gunners' win over Brentford in the EFL Cup.



The forward was handed his first senior start in the 1-0 win and had a fairly impressive game. He is one of the bright talents Arsenal are looking to promote to the first team in the near future.



After his debut, Sagoe took to social media to express his delight, stating that he will never forget.



"It’s a dream come true to have made my professional debut with Arsenal last night. It’s a proud moment for me and my family and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for your support!"



Charles Sagoe lasted 68 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.



Reiss Nelson's early minutes goal was enough to secure the win for Arsenal. The North London side will host West Ham United in the next round of the competition.







