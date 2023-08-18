Ghana’s Black Challenge defeat Togo 9-1 in preparatory game ahead of African Para Games

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s male amputee team, Black Challenge demolished their counterparts from Togo 9-1 in a friendly encounter at the Stade Minisports DE Lome.



This international friendly game was a preparatory match ahead of the upcoming 1st African Para Games which will be held in Ghana from Sunday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 12, 2023, where 12 nations will battle for the ultimate prize.



The Black Challenge scored three goals in the first half and doubled their tally with six more goals in the second stanza.



Yusiff Yahaya registered a brace, Mubarak Mohamed with five goals, another from Emmanuel Allotey, and an own goal while Mouth Ben had a consolation goal for Togo.



The Ghanaian team nicknamed ‘The Black Challenge’ were drawn into Group A alongside Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe.



Group B has Liberia, Togo, Uganda, and Morocco while Group C has Angola, Kenya, Egypt, and Rwanda.



LSN/DO