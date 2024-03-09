Ghana’s Bernard Mensah scores to secure vital win for Al-Tai against Al Hazem

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah proved to be the hero for Al Tai as he scored the lone goal in their tense 1-0 victory over Al Hazem in a crucial match in the Saudi Professional League.



The 29-year-old showcased his skill early in the game, finding the back of the net in the 6th minute to secure a vital win for his relegation-threatened team.



Mensah's standout performance earned him a commendable rating of 7.9 from SofaScore, recognizing his pivotal role in securing all three points for Al Tai.



Despite this victory, Al Tai remains in the relegation zone, currently occupying the 16th spot in the league table with 23 points from 21 matches.



Their battle for survival intensifies as they gear up to face Al Ettifaq on March 15th.



With an impressive record of 11 goals in just 19 league appearances this season, Bernard Mensah will be aiming to maintain his goal-scoring form and continue to lead Al Tai's efforts to secure their place in the league.