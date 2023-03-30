Ghana’s Bernard Mensah on the radar of Turkish side Trabzonspor

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Mensah has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.



The 28-year-old current contract with fellow Turkish outfit Kayserispor runs out this summer and could depart for free.



According to reports, talks are in the advanced stage between Trabzonspor and a representative of the player.



After a five-year spell at Kayserispor, Bernard Mensah could leave the club to seek for a new challenge elsewhere.



This season, the midfielder has featured 19 times in the Super Lig for Kayserispor, scoring three goals and providing one assist.



Meanwhile the midfielder has announced his retirement from international football.