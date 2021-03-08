Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Andy Yiadom makes Championship TOTW after scoring first goal of the season

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom

Black Stars defender, Andy Yiadom has been named in the EFL Championship team of the week following his excellent performance this past Saturday.



The right-back made a great contribution to Reading FC’s comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday as he scored the third goal.



Michael Olise got the ball rolling, converting from the penalty spot midway through the first-half before second-half strikes from Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom ensured the points stayed in Berkshire.



The Black Stars defender arrowed a lovely right-footed shot past Wednesday's goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner.



His first goal of the season and that helped him beat competition from other right-backs to be included in the Championship best eleven.



This is the second time this season that Yiadom has made the team of the week, an impressive achievement following a troubled start.







He suffered a cruciate ligament injury prior to the commencement of the campaign and it kept him out of action until late January.



Since returning to fitness, he has been involved in eight games and has lasted 90 minutes six times.



The win is Reading's third in consecutive games, propelling them into a good position to secure promotion to the Premier League.