Ghana's Ambassador to Morocco urges Black Meteors to shine at U23 African Cup of Nations

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, H.E. Samuel Jojo Effah-Broni, has called upon the Black Meteors to deliver an outstanding performance and bring glory to the nation at the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.



Representing Ghana at the tournament draw, Ambassador Effah-Broni reminded the players that the entire nation expects them to qualify for the Olympic Games and uphold Ghana's renowned standards.



During his address, Ambassador Effah-Broni assured the players of the full support of the Embassy and the entire nation throughout the tournament. Recognizing the team's impressive performance during the qualifiers in Algeria, he commended their achievements and encouraged them to overcome any obstacles they may encounter.



"I attended the draw for the U23 African Cup of Nations a month ago, as it was an important event. The Moroccans are taking the tournament very seriously and are wary of Ghana. I want you to rise to the occasion," said Ambassador Effah-Broni.



"Just as you excelled in Algeria, we believe you will perform even better here. The President is determined to see you reach the highest standards. Sports is a form of diplomacy, and you are carrying the Ghanaian flag, so your performance must be exceptional."



"The President has asked me to convey that Ghana is the torchbearer of football in Africa, and we expect you to perform accordingly. We trust you, considering the caliber of players we have here. I have witnessed the capabilities of players like Barnieh and what they can achieve."



"Remember that you represent the 31 million Ghanaians, and we all anticipate a stellar performance from you. We will support you, and you should not be bothered by any form of intimidation."



Ambassador Effah-Broni concluded, "We were the first to win a bronze medal at the Olympic Games, so I believe this team can do even better. Play your game and enjoy the tournament."



Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong, expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his visit and assured him of the team's readiness to give their all to achieve their goals and bring pride to the nation.