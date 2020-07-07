Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Ghana’s Ambassador to China reveals working relationship with GFA

Ghana’s Ambassador to China, His Excellency Edward Boateng has revealed that his high office has been in contact with the Ghana Football Association on plans to secure investment for the country’s beloved sports.



China has in recent times pumped money into football with the view of improving the sport in the Asian country, with the Chinese Super League signing big star names from Europe.



Part of investment from China is seen in sponsorship with European heavyweights like Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.



His Excellency Edward Boateng disclosed talks have already begun with the Chinese on programmes that will benefit the two countries.



“We have started work on it. The last time I was in Ghana I met the new President Kurt Okraku whom I know very well and his team, and we’ve discussed some of these issues,” he told Raymond Nyamador of Etv Sports in an exclusive interview.



“One of the events we had planned earlier for the 60th anniversary was a proposed soccer match between one of the Chinese Premier teams or the national team and a team or our national team in Ghana,” he added.



“We were going to have one match in Ghana and one match in China. Unfortunately, it had to be canceled because of COVID-19. So these were some of the things we were looking at.



He continued:” We do have a few Ghanaian players in the Chinese league, unfortunately, we don’t have our A’ stars here but if you know Asamoah Gyan came to play in China. I’ve met a few of the players.



“Chinese Soccer is in its developmental stages and they are working hard to improve it. Obviously we have the talent, resources that we can work together so when I come back I am going to engage Kurt Okraku more,” he concluded.

