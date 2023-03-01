You are here: HomeSports2023 03 01Article 1723007

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Alice Kusi joins Turkish club Fenerbahce

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The talented Alice Kusi played for Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season The talented Alice Kusi played for Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season

Ghana international Alice Kusi has joined Turkish club Fenerbahce Women's Football Team for a season.

The talented Alice Kusi played for Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season.

The club's statement reads: "The 28-year-old Ghanaian player will wear Fenerbahçe's jersey in the 2022-2023 season. 'Welcome to our Club' to our player; We wish you good luck with our striped jersey,"

Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi is in the 3rd place of Group B in the Women's Football Super League with 15 weeks left. The team has 32 points with 10 wins and 2 draws.

Fenerbahce Petrol Ofisi, started the season with a 4-0 victory over Bitexen Adana İdmanyurduspor, defeated by Galatasaray Petrol Ofisi 3-2 in the 2nd week. The Canary left Konak Belediyespor with a 3-0 away win in the 3rd week, passed Bitexen 1207 Antalyaspor 5-0 in the 4th week.

Fenerbahce won 5-1 away from Kireçburnu in the 5th week, defeated Ataşehir Belediyespor 7-0 in the 6th week. The Canary drew 1-1 with Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fomget GSK in the 7th week, lost 1-0 to Amed Sportive Activities in the 8th week. In the 9th week, they defeated Trabzonspor 1-0.