Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Alhassan Rafiatu: The rising female footballer to watch

Ghanaian female player, Alhassan Rafiatu

Alhassan Refiatu is emerging as a promising striker in the United States Women's College Soccer.



The former Northern Ladies striker is a first-year student at Navarro College in California.



She left Northern Ladies in 2019 having been awarded a scholarship to attend School in Navarro.



The attacking forward was brought to Northern Ladies in 2018 to replace Makarama Abdullai who has secured a scholarship to continue her education in the United States.



Refiatu played her first competitive game for Northern Ladies in the Kumbungu Women's Unity Games and she won the Golden Boot with 9 goals.



Refiatu scored a total of 19 goals for Northern Ladies before leaving for the United States. Her partnership with Jafaru Rahama was described by many as deadly.

