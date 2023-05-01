Ghana's Alfred Duncan named in Serie A team of the week

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Alfred Duncan has been named in Sofascore's Serie A team of the week for his wonderful performance against Sampdoria



The 30-year-old was on target for Fiorentina in their 5-0 home win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A.



Duncan was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration as the Viola cruised to a comfortable victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.



The host got the opening goal through Gaetano Castrovilli in the additional minutes of the first half as Fiorentina went to recess with a goal advantage.



After the break, Dodo hit the back of the net in the 62nd minute to extend Fiorentina’s lead in the encounter.



Four minutes later, the former Black Stars midfielder grabbed his outfit third goal of the match. It was his first goal in the Serie A this season.



Two goals from Christian Kouamé and Aleksa Terzic in the 76th and 88th-minute marks cemented the victory for Fiorentina.



The 30-year-old has one goal from 19 Serie A games this season.