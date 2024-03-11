Ghana's Alexander Djiku provides assist as Fenerbahce thump Pendikspor

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku shone brightly in Fenerbahce's commanding 4-1 victory over Pendikspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.



Djiku's performance was nothing short of exceptional, showcasing a blend of defensive solidity and offensive flair throughout the match.



The former Strasbourg man's influence on the game was palpable as he made a total of 48 touches on the ball, displaying remarkable skill and composure.



The 29-year-old's passing accuracy was a standout feature, completing an impressive 41 out of 46 passes, underscoring his ability to dictate play from the midfield.



Not only did Djiku excel in distribution, but he also showcased his defensive prowess by making 8 crucial ball recoveries and executing 1 interception, effectively thwarting Pendikspor's attacking threats.



His astute reading of the game and defensive awareness were evident throughout the encounter. What truly distinguished Djiku's performance was his vision and creativity on the field.



Despite his defensive responsibilities, he managed to contribute offensively by completing 6 long passes and providing a pivotal assist to Irfan Kahveci to net the fourth goal of the game.