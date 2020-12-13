Soccer News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Akwasi Asante plunders hat-trick as Chesterfield FC record big victory against Barnet FC

Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante bagged a brace for Chesterfield in the 6-0 sucker punch to Barnet in English Conference League.



Chesterfield continued their road to redemption in the lower-tier league standings as they sit in lowly 15th place with 16 points from 13 matches.



The Spireites drew first blood in the 40th minute through Akwasi Asante before second half goals from Haydn Hollis and Scott Boden set the annihilation tone for the hosts.



Asante netted his second of the game in the 74th minute and completed his hat-trick four minutes later.



Jack McCourt put icing on the cake with a simple finish in the 89th minute.



Asante has plundered 4 goals in 4 outings so far this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.