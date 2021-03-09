Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s Akwasi Asante nets 10th goal of the season in Chesterfield win

play videoGhana international Akwasi Asante

Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante scored his 10th goal of the season last Saturday as Chesterfield recorded an impressive home win in the English National League.



Asante's goal set Chesterfield on their way to a 3-0 win over Yeovil Town – a sixth consecutive league win at the Technique Stadium.



The Dutch-born striker opened the scoring in the 48th minute. He was played through on goal, he rounded the keeper and slotted home.



In the 68th minute, Whelan added another goal, which provided the safety needed.



Ten minutes later, the Blues were awarded a 3-0 lead with the goalscorer being substitute Joel Taylor.



His 10 goals have come in 14 league appearances.



Watch highlights of the match below:



