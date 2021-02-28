Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: interalliesfc.com

Ghana's Abraham Okyere shining with Al Hilal United FC

Abraham Okyere has featured in 8 games so far for his side

After 10 matches played in the ongoing 2020/21 season, Abraham Okyere has featured in 8 games – playing in all the minutes.



His team, Al Hilal United sit pretty on top of UAE’s Second Division league table with 25 points after thrashing Regional Sports 3-0 on Friday afternoon.



Abraham who’s on loan until the end of the season has enjoyed some fantastic game time, bagging two assists to his name already.



He’s been his team’s key man – being the main man between the team’s defenders and forwards.



He plays the disciplined defensive role and breaks up attacks, and serves his attackers with nice accurate passes.