Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Abdul Moomin targets ‘big things’ at FC Porto

Moomin is eager to impress at Porto

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Moomin Mohammed has set sights on becoming a key player for FC Porto after securing an initial loan deal to the club.



The 18-year-old who has joined the Portuguese on loan till the end of the season is confident of extending his stay beyond the current season.



In an interview with pressmen after signing the contract, Moomin said the move represents a giant step in his career and will make the best from it.



“It is a good step for my career and I will sacrifice and work hard to be successful. Porto is a good club with a history of producing so many world-class talents so I’m hoping to walk in the paths of the great players who have come through the system. I believe I have what it takes to stay beyond the loan. I will give everything to show the coaches my worth”, he said.



Moomin becomes the second youngster from Charity Stars FC to sign for FC Porto. The club is fast gaining a reputation as a hub for the discovery and refinement of Ghanaian football talents.



Moomin adds to a rich history of players produced by the club which includes the likes of Jeffery Obletey Otoo who joined Atlanta United, James Arthur who is also at Porto, Eric Ayiah to Monaco and the most prominent of them all, Black Stars Striker Emmanuel Boateng who scored a hat trick against Fc Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga and many more.



On the local scene, Charity Stars keep extending their space with the likes of Frederick Ansah Botchway and William Dankyi of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwaku Karikari and Kofi Baah- Liberty professional, Evans Owusu who had a stint with Kumasi Asante Kotoko last season and Richard Acquah- Inter Allies all products of the Charity system



Formed in 1992, Charity Football Club was birthed by Apostle Abram Owusu Amoah, the founder of the Gentiles Revival Ministry to unearth talents and is now managed by his son Pastor Samuel Owusu Amoah.



Moomin was with the club for two years where his craft was honed by a team of coaches at the club. He is not unaware of the role the club has played in his progress and is grateful to the founder and everyone connected to the club.



“I’m very glad and happy for this opportunity given to me and I am grateful to my team Charity Stars for this, my Manager Pastor Samuel Owusu Amoah and all the management staff for supporting me to this far and I promise them and Ghanaians I am going to work very hard and make them proud.’’



