Ghana's Abdul-Aziz Yakubu reacts following goal for Wuhan Three Towns in Rongcheng draw

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has taken to social media to express his delight after scoring for Wuhan Three Towns in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Rongcheng FC in the Chinese Super League on Friday afternoon.



The 24-year-old forward showcased his talent by netting a crucial goal just before halftime, helping his team secure a point in the fiercely contested match. Taking to Instagram, Yakubu dedicated the result to the team's fans and vowed to continue fighting.



In his Instagram post, Yakubu wrote, "We Keep Fighting. Thanks To Our Fans For the Amazing Support."



The match kicked off with Chengdu Rongcheng FC taking an early lead in the 15th minute, courtesy of a goal from Romulo, who received a pass from Felipe Silva.



Yakubu's moment of brilliance arrived just before halftime, in the 45th minute, as he skillfully headed the ball into the bottom left corner, leveling the score. The Wuhan Three Towns supporters erupted in joy following Yakubu's equalizer.



After the break, Chengdu Rongcheng FC extended their lead to 2-1 with a goal from Elkeson in the 52nd minute, assisted by Gong Zhang.



In the 67th minute, Chengdu Rongcheng FC's Richard Windbichler scored an own goal, equalizing the score once again. Wuhan's Ademilson then converted a penalty in the 79th minute to put Wuhan ahead 3-2.



However, the visitors managed to snatch a late equalizer in added time, as Filipe Silva found the back of the net.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has been a key player for Wuhan Three Towns this season, and his recent goal takes his tally to three goals in six appearances for the club.