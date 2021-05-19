Ghana’s AFCON 2019 failure still hurts me - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has disclosed that he is still hurt by the failure of the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Swansea City captain went to the AFCON with the Black Stars as team captain having replaced Asamoah Gyan.



Although the West African giants progressed to the knockout stage, the team lost to Tunisia on penalties in the Round 16 and as a result failed to win the AFCON title.



Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Andre Ayew has revealed that he takes full responsibility for the poor campaign.



"I take full responsibility for that campaign as the captain it was unacceptable and we have spoken about this as a team,” he noted.



Andre Ayew continued, "I'm still hurt from that but as captain, the pain is good because it's pain that doesn't just go away it's a pain that reminds us that we owe our people the trophy or at least our all.”



After impressing for Ghana in the qualifiers to the 2022 AFCON, Andre Ayew and the Black Stars have booked a ticket and will be in Cameroon for the tournament next January.