‘Ghana ready to host Africa Games’ - LOC Chairman

Other Sports of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Games has reiterated Ghana’s readiness to host the Games.



He said work was progressing steadily to ensure that the country hosted a successful competition, adding that the government was committed and behind the Committee to organise an excellent event.



The LOC Chairman gave the assurance during the signing of a two-year sponsorship deal worth GH¢200,000 between the Ghana Olympic Committee(GOC) and Twellium Industrial Company in Accra.



Dr Ofosu Asare hinted that the Africa Union (AU) in charge of the multi-sports events would visit Ghana this year to check on work done so far towards the hosting of the Games.



Ghana won 13 medals comprising two gold, two silver and nine bronze to occupy the 15th position on the medal table in the previous event, however, the LOC Chairman said Ghana has targeted to move to the fifth position and was confident Ghanaian athletes will make the country proud.



He urged the media to desist from negative branding of sports, adding that his team was on course to deliver phenomenal results.



“Positive branding from the media is to the benefit of Ghana,” he added.



The African Games is a continental multi-sport event held every four years.



