Ghana ranked 95th in Beach Soccer World Ranking

Ghana is currently ranked 95th with 29 points in the latest Beach Soccer World Ranking.



The BSWW Overall World Ranking which was announced on Thursday, October 01, took into consideration, results of all National teams from October 2016 to September 2020.



Portugal leads the World Ranking table and are followed by Brazil and Russia.



Senegal is the top-ranked African country at 9th position with Egypt and Nigeria at 17th and 19th position respectively.



In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of all beaches, the Black Sharks have been inactive with international fixtures suspended.

