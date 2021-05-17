Ghana players with most goals in Europe this season

Soccer News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaians are absolute ballers! This is a well-known fact in the football universe.



Some of the biggest titles in the football world in history are Ghanian nationals from the likes of Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien… the list goes on and on. In our time, the nation’s legacy of exceptional football talent carries on with players like Andre Dede Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and many others.



Some of the Black Stars champions have earned worthwhile spots in the world’s most prestigious football leagues, most of which are in Europe.



The 20/21 season has been chaotic, given the disruption caused by the pandemic globally. Lucky for avid football fans, Coronavirus has done little to stop the beautiful game.



Most league games have been played behind closed doors with no fans allowed. Despite the recent changes in footballing, and the closely packed matches, some players have adapted well to the pressure, and it is showing in their season stats.



Here is a review of Ghana’s top scorers in Europe in the 20/21 season.



Andre Dede Ayew



The 31-year-old is a world-class forward who is currently under contract with Swansea Football Club in England. In the season competitions, he has 16 goals in the Championship, FA Cup, and Capital One. Ayew averages 0.35 goals every game, which is quite an improvement considering that in the previous season, he averaged 0 goals.



This season's impressive form has made him a fan favourite with a guaranteed starting spot for Swansea lineup in all competitions. Dede Ayew comes from a lineage of incredible football players, and he is making a name for himself with sheer hard work and dedication.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu



Next in line is Yakubu, with a total of 12 goals. The 22-year-old is currently under contract with Estoril Praia, and his in-form has been instrumental for his club in the Portugal league. He has 26 appearances, and from this, he has racked two assists and 12 goals which are quite impressive of a 22-year-old.



In a country that is not short of footballing talent, Aziz is hell-bent on securing his national team spot, in which the current season is a great step towards this endeavour.



Joseph Paintsil



The 23-year-old is under contract with MKE Ankaragücü in Turkey, and he has managed 11 goals this season. His scoring record is astounding, considering that he plays at midfield. MKE Ankaragücü is not his parent club. He is on a seasonal loan from Genk.



Joseph Paintsil is one of the recent call-ups in Ghana's national football team, and if he can find consistency, he is set for a prosperous club and national team career.



Joel Fameyeh



The 23-year-old centre forward is currently under contract with FK Orenburg and has also managed double figures in the score sheets in the Russian league. Joel’s career has been on a trajectory, and with his current stats and young age, he is set for a fruitful football career. Hopefully, if he can maintain his goal-scoring streak, he can earn a call up to the national team.



Malik Abubakari



The twenty-year-old is on a long-term contract with Moreirense football club in Portugal, extending up to 2024. He is, however, on a seasonal loan at Casa Pia, where he is proving to be an elite striker. He has managed to score 10 goals in all appearances in the current season, which is not a bad start for the young black star. He has not earned a call up to the national team yet, but he is bound for a promotion if he can keep up the good form given his age.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



This is a 19-year-old winger currently under contract with Nordsjaelland in Denmark. As a winger, he has had a successful season scoring 9 incredible goals. The teenager is sensationalized as a wonder kid and already has a huge price tag in his contract of up to 10 million Euros.



The teenager has already earned his place in the national team in the recent call-up and is set to train with other Black Stars’ elite.



Caleb Ekuban



The 27-year-old is also a recent call to Ghana’s national team playing in Trabzonspor Football Club in Turkey. He is a right-winger with an impressive 9 goals in all appearances this season. At 27, he is valued at 6.5 million Euros.



