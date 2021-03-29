Ghana player ratings against Sao Tome and Principe

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Black Stars of Ghana put up a sumpteous display to thump Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in the final round of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers.



As usual, some players were unplayable and others had a bad day on the pitch, this is how the 15 players used by CK Akonnor fared in the game.



Razak Abalora – 5/10



Abalora has grown a lot of confindence after getting the chance to start against South Africa. Aside the goal he conceded from a blunder, he controlled his back four well.

Benson Anang – 5/10



The Black Stars controlled most part of the game and pressured Sao Tome and Principe but Benson Anang’s contribution to the attack wasn’t good enough, most of his crosses were poor.



Baba Rahman – 6/10



An okay performance from the former Chelsea left back. He connected well with the attack and scored his debut goal as a Black Stars player.



Nicholas Opoku – 7/10



Nicholas Opoku put up arguably his best Black Stars performance, played with soo much confidence throughout the 90 minute. He scored Ghana’s first goal of the game.



Abdul Ganiyu – 6/10



Ganiyu as usual was calm and covered up for Nicholas Opoku anytime he joined the attack.



Mubarak Wakaso – 6/10



Was not at his usual best with his long passes but ensured the back four was well protected throughout the game.



Thomas Partey – 5/10



A quiet performance from the Arsenal Midfielder, didn’t control the midfield to the satisfaction of many.



Andre Dede Ayew – 7/10



Linked up very well with the attackers and a goal would have been the icing on the cake but was denied on most occasions.



Jordan Ayew – 8/10



Pressed the Sao Tome Principe defence line till he was subbed. He capped off his performance with a goal from a penalty he won by himself.



Kudus Mohammed – 8/10



Kudus Mohammed was Ghana’s best player on the pitch today. Defended very well and managed to spread play with his long passes. He set up two of the three goals scored in the game.



Osman Bukari – 5/10



Was handed a start but failed to make the most of out of it. His runs in and cut-ins were not productive within the 45 minute duration he played.



Gladson Awako – 5/10



Spent the second half on the pitch and showed many positives aside his final deliveries.



Justice Blay – 4/10



Blay made his debut for the Black Stars but much wasn’t seen from him, picked up a yellow card in the few minutes he spent on the pitch.



Imoro Ibrahim – 5/10



Imoro Ibrahim was expected to add lot of bite to the attack with his crosses and long passes but was too careful to make mistakes



Kwasi Okyere Wreidt – 4/10



Had a great opportunity to leave a mark but squandered it. Needs to work more on his off the ball movement.



Kwame Poku – N/A