Ghana newboy Emmanuel Gyasi tops Spezia players with the most minutes this season

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi has emerged as Spezia’s player with the most minutes in the 2020/21 season.



The Italy-born forward tops the list with a total of 2343 minutes in all competitions, including the Serie A and the Coppa Italia.



Gyasi, who made his Black Stars debut last Thursday against South Africa, has played 28 Serie A matches accumulating 2257 minutes.



He also has 89 minutes of football in the Coppa Italia.



The 27-year-old is followed by Ivan Provedel and Matteo Ricci on the table for most minutes played.



Emmanuel Gyasi has been an integral member of manager Vincenzo Italiano’s team for their debut Serie A campaign.



The winger cum forward has netted four times and has five assists to his credit in the Serie A, making him one of the best players from the promoted clubs.



Spezia currently sits 15th on the table, seven points adrift of relegation.