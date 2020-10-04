Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghana never approached me to represent them - Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

It appears that Ghana never made any approach to get the services of Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Myron Boadu who plays for AZ Alkmaar.



The player who was born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents was eligible to play for the Black Stars but has said that there was no approach for him from the country of his parents.



It was widely believed in Ghana that the Ghana Football Association was in talks with the talented striker about a possible nationality switch but the 19-year-old striker hinted that choosing a national team was an easy decision because only the Netherlands came calling.



Myron Boadu made his competitive debut for the Oranje in November 2019 in a Euro Nations league game against Estonia, a match which the Dutch won 5-0 and Boadu also scored.



Speaking in an interview with his club website, he revealed that he never had any approach from Ghana and it was only the Dutch who wanted him.



“No, actually not. I, my parents, and my agent have never had a call or heared anything," he told AZ Alkmaar website.



"So I didn’t have to choose. In the end, it all went quickly with Oranje," he added.

